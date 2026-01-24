Capitol to hold Cebu Environmental Summit to address garbage problems

Children watch a creek full of garbage at A. Soriano Street in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. | CDN File Photo by Junjie Mendoza

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — In response to the pressing garbage management problem, the Cebu Provincial Capitol has announced plans to hold an environmental summit, tentatively scheduled for February, to discuss critical issues and explore sustainable climate solutions.

In an update from the Capitol Public Information Office, Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the Cebu Environmental Summit will convene stakeholders from the national and local governments, advocacy organizations, and the private sector.

READ: Cebu province to jump-start waste-to-energy project

Waste-to-energy (WTE) plans

Among the key topics to be discussed is the waste-to-energy (WTE) projects planned for the province. Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier shared the Capitol’s plans to construct a WTE plant within the year, set to start operations in 2027.

On Wednesday, January 21, Baricuatro also met with representatives from MetPower Venture Partners, including its president, Jonji Madara, and general manager, Atty. Veerland Dongon, to discuss WTE solutions at the Cebu Environmental Summit.

WTE involves the process of generating energy, like electricity or heat, by converting non-recyclable waste materials through incineration, pyrolysis, gasification, or anaerobic digestion.

READ: Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

Although promoted as a possible solution for garbage management, several locals and environmental groups in Cebu have shared their concerns over WTE technology. They cited health and pollution risks from the emissions and byproducts it may produce.

Mayor Nestor Archival previously expressed his concerns about WTE. He pointed out the lack of clear regulations from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DENR) and other concerned agencies.

Archival also emphasized the potential hazards to public health and safety if such projects were pushed through without proper guidelines.

READ: WTE proposal: Guba officials seek due process on planned project

Environmental summit to tackle Cebu’s garbage problem

Earlier this year, Cebu’s garbage problem reportedly worsened following the collapse of a landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

The dumpsite operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., where the city used to transport its estimated 600 tons of garbage daily, is now inoperable following a cease-and-desist order from the DENR.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

The local government is continuing to search for alternative sites, including Consolacion, Bogo, Aloguinsan, and Minglanilla, to manage and store the city’s waste.

Minglanilla has since opposed the city’s proposal due to its own long-standing concerns with waste management.

To explore alternative solutions, officials convened at the Capitol on Thursday, January 22, for a meeting with DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

The gathering included Governor Baricuatro, Mayor Archival, Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, and regional directors of DENR-affiliated agencies.

READ: Seeking waste solutions, Mandaue leaders visit Naga WTE plant

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