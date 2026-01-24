Raul Alugar: The familiar voice guiding Santo Niño devotion

Raul Alugar, a 70-year-old lay minister at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, voices the petition chants each Pit Señor and cues the faithful during “Batobalani Sa Gugma.” | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Long before thousands in the crowd raise their hands and cries of “Pit Señor!” ripple through the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, there is a voice that steadies the moment, and that voice belongs to Raul Alugar, a 70-year-old lay minister.

Alugar’s voice is firm but warm, practiced yet prayerful, so endearing and familiar was its presence that many assume it belongs to a priest.

For decades, his voice shaped some of the most intimate, emotional, and defining moments of Cebu’s devotion to the Santo Niño. While priests came and went, administrations changed, and traditions evolved, Alugar remained — unseen by many, unmistakable to those who listened closely.

A calling that began early

Raul Alugar was barely a teenager when he first learned to love the rhythm of church life.

Growing up in Camiguin as a son of a fisherman who was not particularly active in parish life, he was nudged by his elder brother not only to attend Mass but also to serve the church.

By the time Alugar was seven, he was already a sacristan, drawn not by obligation but by instinct.

When he moved to Cebu for college in 1972, he followed that instinct straight to the Basilica del Santo Niño, joining his brother who was already serving there. Alugar served as sacristan, then lector, then commentator — learning every corner of the Basilica, every cadence of worship, every unspoken rule of reverence.

By 1980, when the Vatican formally allowed the expanded role of lay ministers, the basilica sent five men to train in Minglanilla. Alugar was one of them.

Today, only two of the original five are left.

“Dako na kaayo ni nga pribilehiyo nga maingon ani ta, paangkon sa usa ka tawo nga makagunit sa Sacred Host. Lipay kaayo ko kay Ginoo na imong gunitan,” he said.

Raul Alugar, the layman at the center of devotion

As the basilica’s congregation grew, so did the responsibilities of its lay ministers. They began as a small, informal group and eventually became the Basilica Lay Ministers’ Association, formally organized in 1982. From 15 original members, the group has grown to about 140 today.

“Ang trabaho namo adto, hapit mi kada-adlaw nga magsilbi gyud tungod kay gamay pa man mi, so almost everyday naa mi sa simbahan, mutabang og pakalawat,” he said.

For years, Alugar was at the center of it all. He served five terms, which totaled to ten years, as president and overall coordinator, often committing almost daily service at a time when ministers were few and the demands were constant.

During the Fiesta Señor, the work intensified. While devotees saw the solemn procession, the penitential walk, and the carefully choreographed religious Sinulog, it was the lay ministers — under Alugar’s coordination — who ensured everything was held together. They assigned committees, managed marshals, coordinated with the volunteers, and carried the unseen weight of devotion logistics.

It was exhausting, thankless work. But for Alugar, it was service rendered directly to the Santo Niño.

The birth of a voice

The voice most people recognize did not emerge from ambition but from necessity.

As the traditional religious Sinulog evolved in the 1980s and 1990s, there arose a need for structure, especially during moments of acknowledgment and collective prayer.

Together with fellow lay minister and close collaborator, Atty. Paul Yabao, Alugar helped shape what would later become deeply familiar to devotees: the pasalamat, rhythmic petitions, and eventually cues for each verse of “Batobalani sa Gugma” for the faithful.

READ: Did You Know? The Santo Niño hymn “Batobalani sa Gugma” has multiple versions

Many assumed it was a priest who led these portions of the Mass. The tone was confident, the authority unmistakable, the spirituality deeply felt.

But it was Alugar — week after week — leading the faithful through praise and petition, especially during offertory rites and Friday Masses. He was the voice guiding raised hands, the one who gave rhythm to longing and gratitude.

For “Batobalani sa Gugma,” the petitions were raw and communal: the sick, the childless, the grieving, the imprisoned, the nation itself.

“I-petition nimo ang mga masakiton, cancer. I-petition nimo kay kanang ‘Pit Señor’ kuan ana, ‘Sangpit Señor.’ Sangpit nimo ang imong sakit. Mura kag ga-praise niya, naga-dayig ka niya. Mao na ang meaning ana,” he said.

When delivered sincerely, Alugar said, the effect is unmistakable. The Spirit moves, and the crowd responds, not because of performance but of shared faith.

Alugar’s life beyond the basilica

Outside the basilica, Alugar lives simply. He and his wife run a small neighborhood store in Lahug, along Salinas Drive Extension. None of their three children followed him into church service, as each found their own calling.

He understands. Faith, like vocation, cannot be inherited.

Even now as a septuagenarian, Raul Alugar helps train younger lay ministers, hopeful that someone will carry the work forward. The hours are long. The service is demanding. But the reward, he said, is always the same: seeing faith come alive in others.

READ: Pit Senyor: Origins of PH’s oldest Santo Niño images

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