P2M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Mandaue City

| Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Law enforcers confiscated on Friday P5.28 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from a 52-year-old resident of Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City.

The join operation held in Sitio Baybayon in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City targeted Hamedkhan Basang Angkaya, alias “Hamed,” who is a native of Sta. Catalina, Zamboanga City and is currently residing in the said area.

Angakaya alleged sold P15, 000 worth of smuggled cigarettes to a police poseur-buyer, which led to his arrest.

READ: Danao City policemen confiscate smuggled cigarettes worth P26,000

Operatives also recovered 2, 031 reams of different cigarettes brands worth P5.28 million, all of which were believed to be smuggled.

“This is a clear warning: selling or distributing smuggled cigarettes will not be tolerated. Violators will face arrest, prosecution, and forfeiture of goods. PRO7 will continue to remove illegal products from our communities and protect lawful trade,” PBGEN Redrico A Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said.

Angkaya is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) while charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, are being prepared for filing against him.

The Friday afternoon operation was implemented by the joint anti-cigarette smuggling team that consist of MCPO, City Intelligence Unit, Opao Police Station, and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu District Mandaue.

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