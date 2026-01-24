Local reporter arrested after alleged hit-and-run, police chase

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A local reporter for a national media outlet was arrested early Saturday morning, January 24, after allegedly trying to escape authorities following a hit-and-run incident near a stoplight in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

One video of the incident, now circulating on social media, showed the driver speeding up along Osmeña Boulevard while police and concerned citizens attempted to stop the vehicle.

READ: Driver in hit-and-run case gets 90-day license suspension – LTO

Initial reports said the chase reached Barangay Tisa, where a responding police officer and nearby motorists managed to apprehend the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The arrested local reporter has since been detained at the Cebu City Police Station 10 in Barangay Labangon.

READ: Catmon road accident: Rider killed as truck drags down power lines

In a brief interview with CDN Digital, a station officer said the individual involved will remain in custody until formal cases are filed possibly on Monday.

Investigations remain ongoing to determine the exact charges.

However, possible offenses include violations of Republic Act (RA) No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, for reckless driving and leaving the scene after a vehicular accident.

If proven to have driven under the influence, he may also face charges under RA 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Aside from criminal charges, the driver could also face administrative penalties such as driver’s license suspension or revocation, vehicle impoundment, and fines imposed by the Land Transportation Office.

READ: Cebu City road accidents: Pedestrian, 4 others injured

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