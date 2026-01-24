ASEAN 2026: 5K+ security units set in Cebu ahead of delegates’ arrival

The province deployed over 5,000 security personnel ahead of the ASEAN meetings set from January 26 to 30, 2026, in Cebu. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Police Office/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Over 5,000 security personnel, along with logistical support and mobility assets, have been deployed in Cebu as the province prepares for the arrival of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit delegates this week, with the meetings set from January 26 to 30, 2026.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 led the send-off ceremony on Saturday, January 24. The deployment included units from the following:

Philippine National Police

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Bureau of Fire Protection

Philippine Coast Guard

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

Office of Civil Defense

READ: ASEAN 2026: Over 1,000 police deployed as delegates arrive in Bohol

The deployment also included members of the Department of Health and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices. This is to ensure the safety of the delegates and the general public.

Furthermore, PBGEN Redrico Maranan, Regional Director of PRO-7, urged all personnel to act with professionalism and vigilance. He ensured a coordinated, supported, and incident-free ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

ASEAN Summit 2026

The Cebu Province, along with the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, prepares to host the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) and the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM) from January 26 to 30, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, the ATF is expected to host at least 150 delegates. The members included tourism ministers, national tourism organizations, and industry leaders from ASEAN member countries.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City ramps up preparations for 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum

Moreover, the event will feature tourism exhibits, networking opportunities, and the ASEAN Tourism Conference, where delegates will discuss emerging trends and strategies to boost regional tourism.

Consequently, Cebu will also be highlighted through special pre- and post-meeting tours and presentations.

READ: MAP to assert ‘dynamic’ role in Asean 2026 summit

On the other hand, the AMM Retreat convenes state leaders to address critical regional issues and discuss future plans for the association.

With high-profile guests expected to visit the province, local law enforcement and civilian agencies, along with government partners, have assured a peaceful and secure conduct of the international gathering.

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