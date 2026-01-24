Cesafi Volleyball: USC beats UC in 5-set thriller, books women’s finals 

One of the highlights of the match between USC and UC at the Cesafi women’s volleyball. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball defending champion, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, survived a five-set thriller against the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters in their semifinals match on Saturday, January 24, at the USPF Lahug Campus gymnasium.

The Lady Warriors faced an equally determined underdog that forced them to a five-set showdown, 25–20, 25–27, 25–17, 22–25, 15–11, before booking another ticket to the finals for the third straight season.

USC awaits the winner between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers’ semifinals clash happening as of this writing.

READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown

5-set thriller

The Lady Webmasters shocked the defending champions by tying the match at one set apiece after winning the second set, 27–25, following a slow first set, eventually bowing down to a 25–20 defeat.

In the third set, UC bucked another slow start, overturning a 1–4 deficit to a 7–6 lead. However, USC refused to fold. The defending champions grabbed a huge eight-point lead, 24–16, banking on their pinpoint attacks and defense anchored on reigning MVP Ghanna Suan and the combined efforts of Angel Galinato, Mary Angel Tariman, and Rose Bisnar.

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They went on to win the set with UC giving them the set point from a service that went wide, grabbing a 2–1 lead, but UC simply didn’t go down easily. The underdogs tied the match at two sets all, forcing a deciding fifth set. UC led as many as eight points, 15-7, banking on their tough defense, second chance hustle, and drop shots headed by Glaiza Santusidad.

Santusidad scored the last two points in the fourth set via a block on Suan’s attack and an attack of her own to force a fifth set.

Composure of the defending Cesafi Volleyball champs

Despite their efforts, the Lady Warriors remained composed under head coach Grace Antigua.

After a series of deadlocks, USC got a breather. The team lead by three, 14–11, and went on to win the match point, courtesy of Suan’s back-to-back attacks.

For Antigua, she wasn’t entirely impressed with her team’s performance. But she still acknowledged their efforts and their win that put them back into the finals tomorrow. She believes her team will play better in tomorrow’s do-or-die championship game.

“Naglisud mi sa among defense. Ang distribution sa bola at that time inconsistent kaayo,” said Antigua in the post-match interview.

“I hope tomorrow, although thankful kaayo mi kay nakadaog mi, I hope the players will do better and level up more on defense and offense, especially on our center and blocking.”

For Elvin Tabura, UC’s head coach, he credited his players’ valiant efforts despite being heavy underdogs in the match.

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“The players played very well. Kung unsa to among gi prepare during the practice, na apply gyud sa mga players, especially sa among defensive patterns,” Tabura said.

“Niduwa mi karon without pressure kay underdog man mi. We already lost to USC in three sets sa elimination round. So karon better improvement gipakita sa atong team.”

The Cesafi women’s volleyball championship games tomorrow, including the men’s finals, will be held at 1 p.m. onwards. Prior to that, the battle for third will take place at 9 AM.

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