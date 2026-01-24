Russian vlogger who threatened to spread HIV in PH tests negative – BI

Russian vlogger Nikita Chekhov was arrested by immigration officers after posting a video of himself threatening to spread the human immunodeficiency virus, the Bureau of Immigration reported on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. — Photo from Bureau of Immigration.

MANILA, Philippines — A Russian vlogger who was earlier nabbed by authorities for threatening to purposely spread human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the country has tested negative for the virus, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In a statement on Friday, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said he immediately coordinated with Health Secretary Ted Herbosa for the medical examination of the vlogger, identified as 21-year-old Nikita Chekhov, after the latter was arrested on Wednesday in Quezon City for “intending to spread HIV during his stay in the Philippines.”

Viado said Chekhov underwent the test on Thursday morning by government medical personnel, who then confirmed that “he was nonreactive for HIV.”

READ: ‘Special treatment’ for Russian vlogger: 3 BI officials relieved

“He was likewise tested for other related illnesses, all of which yielded negative results,” the BI commissioner added.

With this development, the BI noted that Chekhov’s social media posts were merely “rage-bait” and intended to stir fear in order to boost online engagement.

READ: Russian vlogger deported

“He now faces deportation charges for undesirability, as his social media posts caused fear and panic among the public,” said Viado.

In the same statement, Viado addressed the recent social media posts of another Russian vlogger, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who described the conditions inside the BI Warden Facility (BIWF) as “inhumane.”

Zdorovetskiy alleged that pregnant women and children were being held inside the facility, which the BI commissioner said was “false and misleading.”

“These videos are again rage-bait, using familiar tactics to generate views and online engagement,” Viado said.

The BI commissioner said that an earlier report from BIWF personnel disclosed that another foreign national identified as Malik Dejoun Okojie, who appeared with Zdorovetskiy in the video, “had smuggled mobile phones concealed in supplies brought in by his Filipina wife.”

“Zdorovetskiy, who we consider as an undesirable alien, continues to post rage-bait content to generate income from Filipinos online. Regardless of these posts, he remains permanently barred from returning to the Philippines due to his violations,” said Viado.

On Thursday, Palace press officer Claire Castro said three BI officials were relieved from their posts after Zdorovetskiy was still able to record videos even while under the bureau’s custody.

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