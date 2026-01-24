Calderon Cup launches grassroots sports program in Cebu’s 7th District

Organizers of the Calderon Cup (seated from left Marian Baring, Jun Migallen, Atty. Ramil Abing, Aaron Canete) with the sports coordinators and coaches of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan during the first coordination meeting of the Calderon Cup. | Contributed photo

CEBU, Philippines — As part of her health and youth development advocacy, Dr. Patsy Calderon of the 7th District of Cebu is set to roll out the inaugural Calderon Cup, a year-long, multisports event grassroots sports program aimed at discovering and developing local talents.

The opening event of the Calderon Cup will be the Under-21 basketball tournament, which tips off on March 21, 2026. The competition is open to district residents, giving young players from southern Cebu a platform to showcase their skills.

“As we all know, Congresswoman Patsy is a doctor by profession, and health is one of her core advocacies. This grassroots sports program is one way of promoting that,” said Atty. Ramil Abing during the coordination meeting with 7th district sports coordinators at the Moalboal Municipal Hall.

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The U21 tournament is designed to provide exposure to deserving players, with the hope that some may eventually earn athletic scholarships. Participating teams are split into two groups playing a double round-robin format.

Group A features Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, and Moalboal, while Group B is composed of Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

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The top teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, while the second- and third-ranked teams will clash in crossover quarterfinals. To add competitiveness and community involvement, the tournament will follow a home-and-away format, with higher-seeded teams hosting playoff games.

“Let us all work together to make the first edition of the tournament successful,” said Abing, who represented Calderon at the meeting.

Besides basketball, Calderon Cup will also feature men’s and women’s volleyball, Mobile Legends, billiards, tennis, table tennis, and chess.

Congresswoman Calderon is likewise eyeing coaching and players’ clinics for basketball and futsal this summer, giving the entire sports community in the 7th District more opportunities to learn, train, and stay active through sports.

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