DPWH seeks to complete flood control projects inspection by Q1 2026

Ricardo Bernabe III | File photo from the Philippine National Police Journal

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) looks to complete the inspection and audit of more than 400 flood control projects nationwide by the first quarter of 2026, of which the validating process began in 2025.

Undersecretary Ricardo Bernabe III, DPWH spokesperson for legal matters, said at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Friday, “We are continuing our validation. We are conducting a thorough inspection and document audit of all 416 flood control projects. This started last year, and we expect it to be completed by the first quarter of this year.”

New processes are being introduced for the coordination of the projects, added Bernabe.

READ: Only 14 of 421 ghost flood projects confirmed non-existent, says DOJ

“For this year, when you look at the projects, the station limits are already there — the corresponding coordinates are already there. So, just from the title, we would know what the coordinates of the project are from start to end,” he explained.

He added that changes in coordinates need the approval of Secretary Vince Dizon.

He also reported that there are no flood control projects this year, as the DPWH is focused on completing all unfinished flood control projects.

He said they are now preparing the masterplan for projects to be implemented in 2027.

“That is why now our flood control experts are meeting with our Secretary to come up with a flood control masterplan that we will use starting next year, moving forward, so that we can be sure that all the flood control projects that will be implemented are truly needs-based and will address our country’s problems with flooding, and mitigating calamities caused by typhoons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dizon on Friday inspected the dilapidated Apalit Section of the MacArthur Highway and the Apalit-Macabebe Road in Pampanga that have been causing inconvenience and heavy traffic in the area for several years.

He immediately ordered their repair before the arrival of the rainy season. (PNA)

READ: COA flags P325-M Bulacan flood control projects over alleged anomalies

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