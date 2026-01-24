Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars outlast USPF to face USC in finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars leaned on composure and experience to outlast the gritty University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers in a five-set semifinal battle in the Cesafi Season 25 women’s volleyball tournament.
The victory earned for USJ-R a finals berth and snapped USPF’s bid for a third straight finals appearance.
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Despite entering the match as heavy favorites, however, the Lady Jaguars were pushed to the limit. The Lady Panthers did not go down without a fight and clawed back from a two-set deficit, forcing a tense deciding frame.
USJ-R eventually prevailed, 25-18, 25-19, 25-27, 24-26, 15-13.
Crucial plays
The match that swung on momentum, resolve, and crucial late-set plays.
After dropping the opening two sets, the Lady Panthers under head coach Luisa Jotojot found their rhythm in the third. They frustrated USJ-R’s offense with steady defense and timely attacks.
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Locked at 22-all in the third set, Cherish Dayame and Angelica Salvador delivered back-to-back hits to push USPF to set point, 24-23.
Route to decider
Alaizzah Gallarde appeared to have sealed the set with a strong attack. But after a review, the point went to USJ-R, knotting the score at 24-all.
Julianne Gadingan briefly gave the Lady Jaguars the edge with a deft drop shot, only for Gallarde to answer with a counter attack.
A net touch by USJ-R followed by a Sydney Aliganga drop shot allowed USPF to escape with the set and stay alive.
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USPF carried that momentum into the fourth set, building a commanding 20-11 lead.
USJ-R responded with a late surge, trimming the gap to 21-20 and eventually forcing another deadlock at 24-all.
But a costly attack error by the Lady Jaguars opened the door for Gallarde to close out the set, 26-24. That sent the match to a fifth.
The deciding set saw USJ-R dictate early, though USPF refused to fade and stayed within striking distance.
Mamac seals the deal
Trailing just 14-13, the Lady Panthers had one last chance before Ronalyn Mamac scored the match-winning point after USPF was called for a net touch on the block.
USJ-R now sets its sights on dethroning defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in the winner-take-all finals set at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the same venue.
USPF and the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters will clash for the bronze medal at 9 a.m.
Photo caption: One of the highlights of USJ-R and USPF’s women’s semifinals match. | CDN photo
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