PCG commends China for rescuing crew as search for 4 missing continues

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday commended the China Coast Guard for rescuing 17 of their crew members from the distressed Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel MV Devon Bay, as the search for the 4 missing Filipino seafarers continues.

It was on Friday, about 10:30 a.m., that the agency received a report that a China Coast Guard vessel passing near the reported incident area had conducted rescue operations, according to PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemi Cayabyab.

“Seventeen people were rescued by the China Coast Guard,” Cayabyab said, adding that the PCG “really appreciates all the parties, including the passing of the China Coast Guard, for rendering assistance to our fellow countrymen of the MV Devon Bay group.”

Cayabyab said that after the PCG broadcast a radio call for assistance, the China Coast Guard vessel was about 65 kilometers from the distressed ship and responded to the scene.

She cited the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in reminding mariners of their obligation to render assistance to people in distress at sea.

READ: PCG searches for 4 missing Filipino crew members of cargo vessel

“We have a moral obligation,” Cayabyab said. “It is mentioned in UNCLOS that every state has a moral obligation to conduct rescue operations regardless of its nationality or even jurisdiction.”

The Devon Bay ship, carrying iron ore from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, to Guangdong, China, began listing late Thursday. Its last known position was about 262 kilometers west of Sabangan Point, Ango Bay, Pangasinan, within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, officials said.

READ: PCG reports China firing flares at BFAR plane

The PCG deployed patrol vessels BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) and BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408), along with two aircraft, to search for the four unaccounted-for crew members. A PCG Islander aircraft conducted aerial reconnaissance Saturday morning to augment surface efforts.

The China Coast Guard reported rescuing 17 of the 21 crew members near Scarborough Shoal. The Chinese Embassy in Manila said 14 were in stable condition, two were confirmed dead, and one was undergoing emergency medical treatment.

The four remaining crew members are the focus of ongoing search and rescue operations, with the PCG coordinating with regional maritime authorities to locate them.

The PCG has urged all transiting vessels in the vicinity to remain on alert and render assistance as needed. /mr

READ: China commends PCG for rescue of Chinese national in Basilan Strait

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