Zero Balance Billing: 1.3M patients treated for free in DOH hospitals

Department of Health (DOH) | INQUIRER STOCK PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1.3 million patients were treated for free in Department of Health-run (DOH) hospitals through the government’s Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program.

The DOH said in a social media post on Saturday that from July to December 2025, a total of PHP 74.65 billion worth of charges were fully covered for patients admitted in basic or ward accommodations.

The ZBB program policy is strictly implemented in all DOH-run hospitals.

READ: DOH to implement zero balance billing in selected LGU hospitals

Under the 2026 national budget, the Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center, National Children’s Hospital, and National Kidney and Transplant Institute each received an additional PHP1 billion to support ZBB, especially for complex procedures.

Additionally, PHP1 billion funding is earmarked for selected local government unit hospitals.

At least 90 percent of hospital beds in DOH facilities are allotted for basic accommodations, allowing an estimated 90 percent of admitted patients to qualify for ZBB.

The DOH said the expanded funding will help sustain and widen access to free hospital services for indigent and financially challenged patients. (PR)

READ: Zero balance billing for Cebu quake patients, DOH assures

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