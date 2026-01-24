CABC fires up 2026 season with 3rd Mortabond Cup

CABC officials, Mortabond executives, and team captains of the 3rd Mortabond Cup | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) opens its 2026 calendar with the much-awaited third Mortabond Cup, which tips off on Sunday, January 25, at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Six teams from different Cebu chapters of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), each representing Mortabond’s product lines, will compete in what serves as the kickoff conference of CABC’s 2026 season.

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League officials unveiled the tournament’s updates during a press conference on Saturday, January 24, at Pietro Cafe and Lounge in Tron Square along Urgello Street.

Present were CABC officials Oliver Tan and Paolo Alberto, alongside Mortabond COO Louie Loo and regional marketing manager Erwin Dalut.

Alberto said the league continues to gain momentum, prompting plans for expansion later in the year.

Four conferences

“Mas exciting ang among tuig karon kay from three conferences, mahimo nang four. Daghan na kaayo ang ni-inquire to sponsor ug moapil sa CABC because of the camaraderie among architects, and makita pud nila ang benefit sa ilang brands,” said Alberto.

(The year excites us more because from three conferences we will have four. Many have inquired about sponsoring or participating in CABC because of the camaraderie among architects. They also see how its benefits for their brands.)

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“Big thanks to Mortabond for their continued support. We have a true give-and-take partnership. They support the league, and we, in turn, support their brand. Hopefully, this will last.”

Loo agreed to Alberto’s statement, noting that the partnership has also helped strengthen Mortabond’s brand presence, while supporting Cebuano licensed architects their beloved league.

“At Mortabond, we believe nga dili ra puro trabaho. Kinahanglan pud ta mohatag og time for sports and exercise. Happy mi nga third year na namo supporting CABC, and nakita pod namo ang growth sa among brand pinaagi ani nga partnership. Hopefully, padayon ni every year,” said Loo.

(We do not believe in work alone. We also need to set aside time for sports and exercise. We are happy that we are in our third year of supporting CABC. We see the growth of our brand through this partnership. Hopefully, this continues every year.)

Games format

Defending champion Dura Plus Lite headlines the six-team field, joined by Mortaseal Flexi, Mortashield, Mortapaint Pro, Mortaplug, and Mortaflow.

The tournament will feature a single-round classification phase.

The third seed will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage against the sixth seed in the crossover quarterfinals, while the fourth and fifth seeds will clash in the other quarterfinal pairing.

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Quarterfinal winners will advance to face the top two teams in crossover semifinals, leading to the championship match and the battle-for-third showdown.

According to Tan, the tournament is expected to conclude by March 29, ahead of Holy Week.

Sunday’s opening program will feature the “Best Muse” contest, followed by the opening games, which will be determined through a raffle at 1 p.m.

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