PBYC cage fest underway at Cebu Coliseum

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Youth Center (PBYC) rolled off with a series of exciting games since Friday and Saturday, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The tournament, which serves as the official local qualifiers for the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), saw favored teams displaying their winning forms.

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Leading the winning squads of the tournament were no other than the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 high school bronze medalists, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

Junior Wildcats win

The Junior Wildcats of head coach Axel Rabaya narrowly defeated Dynamic Power, 60-57, last Friday.

Jero Daniel Rosellosa powered CIT-U with his 18-point and 14-rebound double-double along with five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

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Geoff Von Partosa and Randel Jay Menderos scored 13 and 10 points apiece.

Dynamic Power’s Jose Marie Tumabang who is one of University of San Carlos’ (USC) reliable guards scored 18 points, while Richie Sarmiento added 10 points in their defeat.

Victory for Baby Panthers-Playtown

In the other game, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers-Playtown routed the Bogo City Hook Kings 72-65.

J Lord Pepito dropped a game-high 26 points with four boards, two steals, and one assist.

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They went 2-0 after winning against Dynamic Power, 55-50, behind Pepito’s 13-point outing.

Dynamic Power’s Kim Sebastian spoiled his own 11 point outing as his team absorbed their second straight defeat.

Bogo City Hoops triumph

Lastly, Bogo City Hoops edged San Roque de Cebu College (SRDC), 77-45, behind Karl Lorenzo Dosdos’s 16-point performance laced with seven rebounds.

Teammates Wade Adam Luche and Pruz Millari Vi scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

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