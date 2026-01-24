Marcos impeachment: Zaldy Co may testify if he returns to PH

Former congressman Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co | File photo

MANILA – Fugitive former congressman Zaldy Co may testify in the impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., but only if he is willing to return to the Philippines and personally take his oath before the House of Representatives Committee on Justice.

House Justice Committee chairperson Rep. Gerville Luistro of Batangas’ Second District said the former Ako Bicol party-list representative has the right to testify. But he must appear in person and formally swear to his statements.

READ: Sandro Marcos: House won’t block impeachment complaints vs. PBBM

Witnesses have implicated Co, out of the country since July 2025, in anomalous flood control projects.

Subject to appearance, oath-taking

“I think it’s everybody’s right to testify … for as long as he is willing to appear and to take his oath,” Luistro said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

“All the evidence supporting the impeachment complaint has to be sworn in before the Justice Committee.”

READ: Multiple impeach raps vs top PH officials hint at political instability

Luistro said the same requirement applies to all prospective witnesses.

Willing witness

Former Quezon City congressman and Cabinet official Mike Defensor said on Friday that Co is willing to be the witness in their impeachment complaint.

They failed to file their complaint on Thursday because House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil was out of the country.

The impeachment complaint filed by the Makabayan bloc was likewise not accepted for the same reason.

Luistro said Garafil and the Office of the Speaker should address the matter.

“We have the Office of the Speaker to answer all questions pertaining to the inclusion of the impeachment complaint in the Order of Business of the Plenary, and we also have all members of the House to comment on the referral of the impeachment complaints to the Justice Committee,” she said.

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