FACES OF CEBU: Brix Flores, respected boxing trainer

Crisologo “Brix” Flores | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing runs in the blood for Crisologo “Brix” Flores. It is an inheritance, a responsibility, and a calling which can be likened to worn boxing gloves that already threw countless punches but can keep going for hundreds of rounds more.

Long before he became one of Cebu’s most respected boxing trainers, Flores was a promising amateur who learned the craft in a humble gym in Mandaue City.

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That gym still stands today and is known as the NPF Boxing Academy after his late father, Noy Pacing Flores.

Established in 1977, it has become one of the cornerstones of Cebu boxing.

Now 59, Flores has spent decades shaping young fighters, many of them kids who walk into the gym with nothing but curiosity and enthusiasm.

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What keeps him going is the same force that guided his father years ago which is the belief that boxing can change lives.

From athlete to mentor

Brix Flores with Manny Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach and his boxer Norj Guro | Contributed photo

For many in the local fight scene, Flores is already an institution. He was once a Philippine team standout who brought home medals from international competitions. Later, he became the keen-eyed trainer, trusted with molding some of Cebu’s finest champions.

His journey from fighter to trainer is heavily influenced by his family who simply loves boxing.

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Flores grew up watching his older brother, Boy, lace up the gloves.

Their father’s passion for boxing filled their home, with gloves always within reach and sparring sessions being a daily routine.

“Pro boxer man pod akong maguwang sa una. Idol pod to nako siya,” Flores recalled. “Maayo pod siya nga boxer. Unya tungod kay gusto gyud ni papa ang boxing, sige gyud mi’g sparring. Didto gyud nagsugod tanan.”

(My elder brother also played professionally. He was my idol, too. He was a good boxer. And because Dad really liked boxing, we would often spar. Everything began there.)

Though Boy eventually stepped away from the sport, the spark had already been lit for Brix.

A helping sport

His father’s influence went far beyond training techniques. What left the deepest mark for Brix was his principle that boxing is not about money, but it was all about helping.

“Si papa gyud akong inspirasyon,” Flores said. “Bahala na ug makagasto siya basta makatabang lang sa mga bata. Dili siya maghunahuna ug kwarta. Ang importante niya, makatabang ba.”

(Dad was my inspiration. It did not matter for him if he had to spend as long as he could help the kids. He would not think of money. For him, what was important was to be able to help.)

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That mindset shaped Flores’ own career.

Coaching credentials

Some of the medals Brix Flores won in national and international competitions | Contributed photo

As an amateur, he built an impressive resume, winning gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa from 1983 to 1988, the 1985 National Open, the AFP Olympics, the 1986 Sunshine State Games in Tampa, Florida, the 1987 National Open, and the 1988 Olympic Week National Open.

The highlight of his fighting days came in the 1986 Asian Games in South Korea, where he secured a bronze medal. It remains the most valuable achievement of his career, a moment he still holds close.

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After a brief stint as a professional, Flores chose education, earning a degree at Southwestern University before fully committing himself to coaching.

Carrying on a legacy

Brix Flores with his late father, Noy Pacing Flores. | Contributed photo

When his father passed away in 2004, the responsibility of carrying the legacy fell squarely on his shoulders.

Flores stayed the course, keeping the gym alive and its doors open to young fighters looking for direction up to this day.

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Through the years, NPF Boxing Academy has produced world-class Cebuano champions, including Rodel Mayol and Malcolm Tunacao.

Yet for Flores, success is no longer measured only by championship belts. Today, his goal is to develop disciplined amateurs who can earn spots on the national team.

Pugs for PH

Brix Flores in one of his amateur boxing wins | Contributed photo

“Nindot kaayo ang paminaw nga naay boxer gikan sa NPF nga masulod sa national team,” he said. “Pero kung dili na mahimo ug sakto na sa edad, ipa-pro nako sila.”

(It feels great whenever a boxer from NPF becomes part of the national team. But if it does not happen and they are of age, I encouraged them to go professional.)

On any given day, the gym buzzes with activity. Children as young as six train alongside seasoned professionals.

Flores regularly organizes amateur boxing tournaments to give young fighters exposure, while continuing his work as a cornerman for boxers competing in and out of Cebu.

Back to basics

Having worked as a coach since the 1990s, Flores keeps his advice simple for those who dream of becoming trainers themselves: to always work hard, teach right, and care deeply.

“Kinahanglan kugihan gyud ka,” he said. “Tudloan og tarong ang boxers. Kay kung unsa imong gi-practice, mao gyud na imong madala sa duwa.”

(You need to be truly diligent. Teach the boxers because whatever you practice is what you bring to the game.)

Beyond boxing, Brix Flores has a loving family of three children. He and his wife Joselyn have been married for 33 years.

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