2 construction workers killed by falling cement

INQUIRER.net infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two workers were killed while one sustained severe injuries after sacks of cement fell and hit them at a construction site in Mandaue City.

The incident occurred around 9:48 a.m. on Saturday, January 24 along A.S. Fortuna St., Barangay Banilad.

READ: TEAM: Filing of cases vs traffic violators in Mandaue continues

Authorities identified the victims as Alfonso Lazaga, 39 years old, single, and a resident of San Carlos Negros Oriental; and Victor Sindey, 54 years old, single, and a resident of Barangay Basak San Nicolas Cebu City.

Both served as construction workers of a condominium building project.

Meanwhile, a certain John Zel Villafruerte, 24 years old, single, and a resident of San Carlos Negros Occidental was severely injured.

Cement fell off a crane

Based on the investigation of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the victims were working on the said building and used a crane to lift eight sacks of cement from the nineteenth floor.

READ: Mandaue extends business permit renewal period

However, the sacks fell and hit the workers causing the instantaneous death of two.

Meanwhile, Villafuerte sustained an injury to his shoulder and was brought to Mandaue City District Hospital for treatment.

The MCPO did not find any sign of foul play or struggle at the scene. But authorities further investigate the incident.

READ: Inspection of flood control projects nationwide completed by Q1 2026

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP