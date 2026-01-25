Metro Manila: Minimum wage of domestic workers up by P800

| INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) on Thursday announced an increase in the minimum wage for domestic workers in Metro Manila.

Wage Order No. NCR-DW-06, dated Jan. 15 and effective Feb. 7, increases the minimum wage of domestic workers in Metro Manila by P800.

This means the current minimum wage of P7,000 will be raised to P7,800 effective Feb. 7.

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The wage hike comes nearly a year after the NWPC also announced a P50 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in the National Capital Region.

It also came after a P50 wage hike for private sector workers in Metro Manila was approved in the same month.

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