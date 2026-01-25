‘Walang Gutom Program’ redemption period extended to Jan. 31

DSWD Field Office 7–Central Visayas launches the Benteng Bigas initiative through the Walang Gutom Program food redemption program. | Photo courtest of DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) may still claim their food assistance until January 31, 2026, after the agency extended the redemption period.

The extension covers beneficiaries who were unable to receive their food packages during the Food Redemption Month due to work responsibilities, illness, or emergency situations.

The original redemption period was scheduled from December 18, 2025 to January 9, 2026, but some beneficiaries were unable to participate within the allotted time.

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As of January 16, a total of 8,166 beneficiaries in Cebu and Negros Oriental have yet to claim their food packages. Of the remaining beneficiaries, 5,833 are from Negros Oriental, while 2,333 are based in Cebu.

Beneficiaries were advised to coordinate with their community engagement coordinators, barangay officials, or local social welfare offices for guidance on the extended redemption process.

READ: DSWD-7 fast-tracks over 24K households for ‘Walang Gutom’ program

Recipients were also reminded to present their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards when claiming the food packages from accredited partner retailers.

The DSWD also urged beneficiaries to check and make sure that all items are complete and in good condition before leaving the redemption site.

The Walang Gutom Program provides food assistance to vulnerable and low-income households to help improve access to nutritious food and address food insecurity.

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