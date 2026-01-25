Amihan brings isolated rains, cold winds in Cebu
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Residents in Cebu can look out for isolated rains and cold weather for the rest of the week, the state weather bureau reported.
Cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers can be expected across Cebu on Sunday, January 25, due to the northeast monsoon, or amihan.
As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) shared that thunderstorms are less likely to develop over Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Guimaras, Antique, Capiz, and Aklan within 12 hours.
In its daily forecast, the Visayas PRSD also warned of moderate to strong winds in the province. Moderate to rough sea conditions with wave heights from 1.3 to 3.3 meters may also prevail.
Temperatures will range from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day, and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.
READ: Cebu may experience rainy weekend due to amihan, says Pagasa
Shear line
Meanwhile, the eastern portion of Visayas, particularly Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte, will experience scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line—the boundary where the northeast monsoon and easterlies meet.
According to the 5 a.m. forecast of Pagasa on Sunday, rainfall from 50 to 100 millimeters may occur in these areas for the next 24 hours, potentially causing localized flooding and landslides in prone areas.
The shear line may also affect the rest of the Visayas and Bicol region, causing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms until Thursday, January 29.
READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu
Low-pressure area
Pagasa continues to monitor one low-pressure area, formerly “Ada,” within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, it was last located 695 kilometers east of General Santos City and is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.
READ: Baguio City seen to log PH’s lowest Friday temperature
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