Rubberstop rolls to third straight win in AEBC Buildrite Cup

Liehn Ibarita of Rubberstop shoots a long-range triple. | AEBC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rubberstop tightened its grip on the top spot of Bracket B after securing its third straight victory in the ongoing Buildrite Cup 2025 of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) on Saturday, January 24, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium in the North Reclamation Area.

The win kept Rubberstop unbeaten at 3–0 and handed Readycrete its third consecutive loss, as Rubberstop cruised to a convincing 97–76 decision.

Led by licensed industrial engineers, Rubberstop leaned on a strong showing from Liehn Ibarita, who poured in a game-high 27 points. James Lim followed with 19 points, while Joemarie Buhion and Jestony Anor chipped in 12 points apiece. Jhakem Jude Alguno delivered a solid all-around effort with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Jose Enricko Pitogo paced Readycrete in the loss with 21 points.

READ: June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra stars banner PBA All-Star return

In the other matchup, Confix edged Biorust, 80–76, in a tightly contested Bracket A encounter. The win lifted Confix to a 2–1 record, while Biorust slid to 0–3.

Powered by civil engineers, Confix spread the scoring load as one of its key players finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Rex Cagulada added 16 points, Dafydd Tallido contributed 13, and Roy Solis rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points.

Kurt Damandaman led Biorust with 20 points, while Bon Vincent Valencia scored 14 and Ferdinand Tiro added 12 in a losing effort.

READ: Natica, Handy Fix Pro claim second wins in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025

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