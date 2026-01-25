Cebu City orders stricter sanitary measures on garbage trucks

Garbage trucks from Cebu City’s barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected waste at the private landfill in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City. | CDN File Photo by Junjie Mendoza

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — In response to reports of improperly covered and leaking garbage trucks running on Cebu City roads and in neighboring areas, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered barangay officials to enforce stricter sanitary measures in an effort to preserve public health and safety.

Under a memorandum issued on January 23, 2026, all waste-hauling vehicles must be well-maintained, fully secured, and leak-proof, especially during transport. These include garbage trucks operated or contracted by the barangays.

Any spillage, leakage, or offensive odors must be promptly corrected to avoid potential health and environmental risks.

READ: Archival banks on Aloguinsan landfill after Minglanilla, Talisay refusals

The city government instructed barangay leaders to remind and supervise drivers, personnel, and contractors. The leaders must ensure they comply with sanitation and environmental regulations.

Additionally, traffic and enforcement authorities of other local governments are permitted to enforce the appropriate traffic, sanitation, and environmental laws within their jurisdictions.

READ: Capitol to hold Cebu Environmental Summit to address garbage problems

The directive was issued in accordance with Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000) and RA No. 7160 (Local Government Code of 1991). These acts mandate local government units to ensure proper waste management and protect public welfare.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Cebu City’s garbage and sanitary problem

The memorandum came amid the city’s garbage problem, which worsened after the Binaliw landfill collapsed on January 8, 2026.

The dumpsite, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., previously received an estimated 600 tons of garbage daily. However, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a cease-and-desist order on the landfill following the landslide. As a result, the landfill is now non-operational.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

The city government is still looking for other possible locations to handle and dispose of its garbage. Talisay, Consolacion, Bogo, Aloguinsan, and Minglanilla are among the areas being considered.

But Talisay and Minglanilla have since rejected the proposal. They cited their own ongoing waste management issues and their possible environmental impact.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP