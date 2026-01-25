RV Deniega loses to Hijiri Oka in second Japan stint

RV Deniega (L) and Hijiri Oka (R) at their fight in Toyko, Japan. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A win on Japanese soil remained out of reach for Filipino boxer RV Deniega as he loses unanimously to hometown bet Hijiri Oka on Friday, January 23, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

It was Deniega’s second fight in Japan, and, much like his 2023 debut, it ended in defeat as Oka swept the eight-round bout on the judges’ scorecards. Two judges scored it 79–73, while the third had it 78–74, all in favor of the Japanese fighter.

Despite the loss, Deniega showed grit and resolve throughout the contest. The 26-year-old from Sanman Boxing Gym pressed the action and traded shots with Oka, giving the young Japanese prospect a stern test in just his third professional fight.

Even while trailing on the cards, Deniega continued to apply pressure and engaged Oka toe-to-toe until the final bell.

READ: RV Deniega loses IBO World Youth title bout to South Africa’s Malajika

The setback marked Deniega’s second loss in Japan, following a previous unanimous decision defeat to Japan-based American Saul Sanchez. His other overseas loss came in South Africa, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Charlton Malajika in an International Boxing Federation Youth bantamweight bout.

With the result, Deniega fell to a 12–3 record with eight knockouts, while Oka remained unbeaten at 3–0, including two knockouts.

READ: Manny Pacquiao ‘finalizing’ January fight vs Rolly Romero

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