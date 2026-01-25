USJ-R’s Amil, Yongco earn individual honors in Rebisco National Finals

Eva Mae Amil (left) and Jolean Yongco (right). | USJ-R Sports Formation Center photo and Rebisco photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite settling for a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Rebisco Volleyball Girls 18-and-Under National Finals, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars still had plenty to bring home after two of their standouts received individual awards.

Eva Mae Amil, one of USJ-R’s most reliable scorers during the tournament, was named among the Top Five Best Outside Spikers.

She shared the honor with Raine Gabrielle Alonzo and Diza Marie Berayo of champion National University Nazareth School (NUNS), Rhose Viane Almendralejo of runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung High School, and Hillary Micah Canillo of Iligan City National High School.

READ: Iligan NHS halts USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ streak in Rebisco Nationals

Amil was joined on the awards list by teammate Jolean Yongco, who was recognized as one of the tournament’s Top Three Best Liberos.

Also earning the citation were NUNS’ Atasha Anne Doroja and Iligan’s Jasmine Tejas.

READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown

The Lady Jaguars, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school girls volleyball grandslam champions, finished fourth overall in the national meet.

They fell to De La Salle Lipa in the bronze medal match in four hard-fought sets, 25-21, 22-25, 11-25, 21-25.

USJ-R earlier posted a 3–2 win-loss record in Pool B to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

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