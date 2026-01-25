Binaliw landfill victims to receive SSS benefits, employee compensation

The aftermath of the Binaliw landfill collapse | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Beneficiaries of the deceased Binaliw landfill victims will receive financial assistance from the Social Security System (SSS) and Employees’ Compensation (EC) to help ease funeral and other immediate expenses.

According to Eric Coronado, acting vice president of SSS Visayas Central 1 Division, these benefit claims will be distributed once the employer and landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWSI), has completed the necessary clearances.

A “Task Force Binaliw” has since been established to prioritize the processing and distribution of the benefits in coordination with PIWSI, Coronado told the media.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Double recovery for Binaliw landfill victims

Beneficiaries of the victims will receive four separate payouts from the SSS and EC.

Under the SSS, workers who contributed for 1 to 36 months are entitled to a ₱12,000 funeral benefit. Those who contributed for more than 36 months may receive between ₱20,000 and ₱60,000.

Death benefits will be provided based on the worker’s length of SSS membership. Workers who were employed for less than three years will receive a lump-sum payment. Those who worked longer will be granted a monthly pension.

READ: Binaliw landfill tragedy: Victims, kin receive food, cash aid from DSWD-7

Meanwhile, all beneficiaries will receive an automatic ₱30,000 funeral benefit through the EC regardless of their years of employment or number of contributions.

Death benefits under the EC program will depend on the worker’s length of employment. Beneficiaries of workers employed for less than three years may receive a monthly pension of ₱2,000.

For those who worked for more than three years, beneficiaries will receive the SSS pension. This will include an additional 15 percent of the SSS benefit.

READ: Binaliw landfill workers receive financial aid, benefits

Aid, investigation continue

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) earlier shared that injured workers are also entitled to benefit claims. The agency considered the incident a work-related contingency.

All workers, including those not in the casualty count and those employed by a subcontractor, have also received their January salaries from PIWSI.

A total of 118 workers were identified at the Binaliw landfill. Authorities recorded 36 fatalities and 18 injuries following its collapse on January 8, 2026.

Several government agencies, such as DOLE-7 and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, continue to probe into the circumstances of the incident to determine proper liability.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP