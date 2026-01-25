Security guard shoots stepdaughter in Lapu-Lapu

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 16-year-old girl was severely injured after she was shot by her security guard stepfather, near iFuel, Sitio Timpolok, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Saturday evening, January 24, 2026.

Based on the investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the victim was a resident of the said place, and the suspect, who works as a security guard, got mad at the victim after the latter reported to her mother that the light of their house was turned off, prompting the suspect to shoot the victim using an unknown caliber of pistol.

READ: Cebu City hotel security guard goes amok, attacks receptionist

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the right chest.

The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital, where she was currently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled immediately after the incident.

Currently, the LCPO is still conducting a hot pursuit for the possible arrest of the suspect.///

READ: Security guard shoots 2 co-workers dead in QC over ‘bullying’ – police

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