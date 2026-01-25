Heroism of SAF 44 remembered on 11th anniversary of their deaths

Black berets carry the coffins of their comrades at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City in this photo from 2015. The deceased were members of the police Special Action Force who lost their lives during an anti-terrorism operation in Maguindanao del Sur. | AP file photo

LEGAZPI CITY – The Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO-5) commemorated the bravery of 44 Special Action Force (SAF) officers who lost their lives during an anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur in 2015.

PRO-5 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Erosito Miranda led a wreath-laying ceremony at Camp Simeon Ola here on Sunday.

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Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., in his message read by Miranda, said the nation continues to remember their ultimate sacrifice for 11 years now.

“This day of national remembrance is not only about remembering what happened but also about honoring who they were and why their sacrifice still matters. It is about honoring courage, recognizing sacrifice and renewing our pledge, not only as police officers but as Filipinos,” he said.

Fully aware of dangers

He said the SAF commandos were fully aware of the dangers of their duties yet they chose to serve.

“They did not hesitate, they did not retreat, they stood firm even at the risk of losing their lives,” the message read.

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Lt. Col. Jabesh Napolis, Officer-in -Charge of the Pili, Camarines Sur police, said the SAF 44’s sacrifice exemplified unmatched dedication, courage, selflessness and unwavering love for democracy.

‘Forever indebted’

“We are forever indebted to these heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of peace, freedom and prosperity. Let us stand united in solidarity not only to commemorate the valor of the members of the SAF 44, but also to honor their families and loved ones they left behind,” he said in his message.

He said the sacrifices of the SAF 44 will serve as an enduring inspiration for the police force to defend the nation’s liberty and honor.

Among the fallen heroes was Sr. Inspector Max Jim Tria from Catanduanes province.

The operation on Jan. 25, 2015, codenamed Oplan Exodus, successfully neutralized Zulkifli Bin Hir, also known as Marwan, a Malaysian bomb maker and leader of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah.

Proclamation No. 164 declaring the National Day of Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44, was signed on Feb. 21, 2017 during the Duterte administration.

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