Palace says President’s health ‘not a joke,’ calls for compassion

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | Screengrab from Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Sunday called for compassion and restraint amid President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent health issue, stressing that the president’s condition should not be trivialized or politicized.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro expressed that President Marcos Jr.’s health should be treated with genuine concern as he recovers from a medical condition that needed brief hospitalization.

“Huwag natin gawing biro ang kalusugan ng Pangulo. Huwag maging komedyante o payaso sa pagbibigay ng payo (Let us not make the President’s health a joke. Do not act like comedians or clowns in giving advice),” Castro said in a statement.

“Totoong puso at pagkalinga ang kailangan ng isang tao na may pinagdaanang karamdaman. Huwag magpakaplastik sa mata ng nakararami (What a person who has gone through illness needs is genuine care and compassion. Do not be insincere in the public’s eyes),” she added.

READ: President after night in hospital: ‘Don’t get too excited just yet’

Castro’s statement came after Senator Marcos claimed her brother fell ill because no one in Malacañang was taking care of him, alleging that people around President Marcos Jr. were driven by their own agendas.

The Palace response followed the president’s assurance that the discomfort he experienced Wednesday night was not life-threatening.

President Marcos disclosed that doctors diagnosed him with diverticulitis, a condition where small pouches in the colon become inflamed or infected, noting that it is common among people experiencing heavy stress or those advancing in age.

The Palace assured that the president continues to carry out his duties and has returned to Malacañang Thursday following an overnight medical observation, emphasizing that his condition remains stable. (PNA)

READ: Marcos ‘under medical monitoring but stable,’ cause remains undisclosed

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