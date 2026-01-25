VP Sara’s impeachment may be reopened if SC grants appeal

Gerville Luistro

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro said the Senate can reopen the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. This could happen if the Supreme Court grants the House of Representatives’ motion for reconsideration (MR).

In a media forum on Saturday, Luistro said: “If they (SC) will grant the MR, it means that we will be going back to the impeachment process. It means that the impeachment complaint archived in the Senate can be reinstated.”

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After the high court tagged the impeachment proceedings as “unconstitutional,” the House filed the MR. The court had said that the complaint did not follow the one-year bar rule,

However, Luistro noted that if the SC denies the MR, the Congress would need to follow the requirement of notice and hearing.

READ: House eyes revisions to impeach rules vs VP Sara Duterte

Requirement of notice, hearing

“If the decision of the Supreme Court is to deny the motion for reconsideration, it only means that the requirement of notice and hearing for the second mode of impeachment, the one filed by at least one-third, even though it is not necessary to go through the Justice Committee, we need to follow the requirement of notice and hearing,” pointed out.

Luistro then mentioned that filing an impeachment through a different mode “would not be directly affected by the pending motion for reconsideration before the high court.”

“If the impeachment complaint to be filed is under the first mode, it is not supported by one-third. Because by first mode, the complainant is either a private individual supported by a House member or by the House member himself,” the lawmaker explained.

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“The pendency of the MR before the Supreme Court will not be an issue,” she added.

The impeachment complaint against Duterte was filed and signed by 215 members of the House in February 2025. Relevant allegations include misuse of confidential funds, threats against ranking officials, and other possible violations of the Constitution.

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