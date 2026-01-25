USC outlasts USJ-R to retain Cesafi women’s volleyball title

USC Lady Warriors players, coaches, and sponsors pose for a photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors battled through a grueling five-set thriller against archrivals University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars to successfully defend their Cesafi women’s volleyball crown on Sunday, January 25, at the USPF Lahug Campus gymnasium.

It was a championship clash befitting the storied rivalry between the two schools, marked by relentless momentum swings and clutch plays.

USC emerged victorious with set scores of 25–20, 16–25, 25–20, 23–25, 21–19, capturing back-to-back titles and sweet revenge after falling short in last year’s inaugural V-League Visayas women’s finals against USJ-R.

READ: Cesafi Volleyball: USC beats UC in 5-set thriller, books women’s finals

The USC Lady Warriors’ road to victory, however, was anything but smooth. After taking the first set convincingly, the USJ-R Lady Jaguars, under the guidance of Michael Simbajon and his sister Michelle — filling in for head coach Roldan Potot, who was still in Manila — responded with authority, dominating the second set 25–16 to even the match.

USC regrouped in the third set, matching their first-set performance with another 25–20 win to gain a 2–1 edge, just one set away from the Cesafi volleyball title.

But USJ-R refused to back down, edging a hard-fought fourth set 25–23 after multiple lead changes, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Decisive fifth set for the Cesafi women’s volleyball title

In the final set, the Lady Jaguars seemed poised for the championship after building an 8–2 lead. But the Lady Warriors, anchored by veteran blocker Angel Galinato, mounted a thrilling comeback.

READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars outlast USPF to face USC in finals

USC trimmed the deficit to 11–13 and eventually tied it at 13 all, exchanging points through four tense deadlocks, with Lyn Ross Densing keeping USJ-R in contention with precise attacks.

Galinato then delivered a perfectly timed middle attack off flawless receptions and sets, giving USC a match point at 20–19.

The Lady Warriors sealed the hard-earned victory with a textbook block on Christle Tamayo’s outside attack, ending the marathon match at 21–19.

READ: PVL All-Filipino tips off with Eya Laure comeback, marquee duels

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP