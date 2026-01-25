LTFRB to deploy ‘mystery passengers’ in crackdown vs illegal terminals

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) | PHOTO: LTFRB logo / Davao Government’s official website

MANILA, Philippines — To strengthen their campaign against illegal public transport terminals, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) plans to deploy “mystery passengers” who will conduct monitoring.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said that illegal terminals do not comply with LTFRB standards, adding that these terminals are located in “unsafe areas,” with “substandard” facilities that fail to protect against adverse weather conditions.

Illegal terminals also tend to lack clean and proper comfort rooms and have no comfortable areas for pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.

Moreover, illegal terminals serve as a “home” to colorum vehicles and are also a “major source of corruption on the ground,” according to the LTFRB.

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The agency warned that colorum vehicles have no insurance system, which meant that passengers would have to shoulder burial and medical expenses should they figure in a road accident.

“For a very long time, the welfare of our commuters has been ignored. This must stop, and right now, we are initiating aggressive reform programs that will focus on the safety and welfare of the Filipino commuters,” said LTFRB chief Vigor Mendoza II.

LTFRB mystery passengers to conduct monitoring

To locate all the illegal terminals operating in the country, particularly those in Metro Manila and other urban areas, Mendoza said the LTFRB will deploy “mystery passengers” to conduct monitoring on the ground.

He stressed that the agency will not just run after “roadside” terminals or other makeshift structures, but will also cover illegal terminals in malls and other business establishments.

“Our operation will not stop in removing all these illegal terminals; our operation will include investigation to hold accountable all those responsible for the maintenance and supervision of illegal terminals,” he added.

The LTFRB chief also warned that terminals that allow colorum vehicles to operate “will not be accredited and their officials would be sued criminally.”

Drivers of public utility vehicles were also urged to only use terminals accredited by the LTFRB, as their franchises may be suspended and revoked if they were to support illegal terminals.

All regional directors of the agency were also ordered to conduct random and surprise inspections of all bus stations and public transport terminals in their areas of responsibility.

“We should not wait for the holidays to conduct inspection, and let me make this clear, those who would not comply should expect consequences,” said Mendoza.

He added that the LTFRB will also be coordinating with other government agencies to locate and investigate illegal public transport terminals. /mr

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