Alex Eala opens PH Women’s Open campaign on Monday night

Alex Eala, shown here during a practice session in Manila, is seeded No. 2 in the Philippine Women’s Open. | Philippine Women’s Open/FB

MANILA – Alex Eala will take it one match at a time when she debuts in the Philippine Women’s Open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, in the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

Seeded No. 2, she will kick off her campaign in the first round against Individual Neutral Athlete (INA) Alina Charaeva (No. 169). These athletes hold Russian or Belarusian passports and since December 2023 have been barred from representing their nations in international competitions.

Eala is ranked No. 49 in the world, a personal best.

“I never go into any tournament thinking to win the whole thing. Although this is at home, my mindset in that sense is no different. I will take it match by match. I will do everything I can to win the first one,” the 20-year-old Eala said during a press conference Friday, Jan. 23, in the packed tent just outside the venue of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 event.

Eala ‘happy to see many Filipinos coming out to see tennis’

“I have met her (Charaeva) before. She is a very nice person and a great player, so I am just going out there and prepare to the best of my ability,” Eala added.

Rather than feel the pressure, she would use to her advantage the expected sellout local crowd that will cheer for her.

“I will be happy to see many Filipinos coming out to see us play tennis. It is so crazy to see this community rallying behind me. And the support has led to something like this, the first home tournament,” she said.

The country’s first major international women’s tennis tournament is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and is the first project for the year of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee headed by Chairperson Patrick Gregorio.

‘Having a WTA tournament at home is the real focus’

“To have a home tournament and see it come to life, I am so grateful and have a little kind of disbelief that it is actually happening. So, I am happy to be here,” Eala said.

The 33rd Thailand Southeast Asian Games women’s singles winner said that fans should not overlook the other local entries in the main draw, Tennielle Madis, Kaye Ann Emana and Elizabeth Abarquez, who were given wild cards.

“The fact that we are able to have a WTA tournament at home is the real focus, and that there are so many Filipinos in the draw. That is the focus and the highlight of this week,” she said.

University of Santo Tomas ace Emana, the UAAP Season 97 Most Valuable Player, will be taking on INA’s Tatiana Prozorova. Madis will face Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Abarquez will meet Japanese Mai Hontama in the opening round.

Top seed Hosogi keeps Stefi Aludo out of the main draw

Stefi Marithe Aludo, who swept Angeline Alcala 6-1, 6-0 at the start of the qualifying round Friday, Jan. 23, was hoping to join the other Filipinas in the main draw.

But Japan’s Sakura Hosogi lived up to her billing as the top seed in the qualifying round, marching to the main draw after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Aludo on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Stefi Marithe Aludo bowed to Japan’s Sakura Hosogi 6-1, 6-2 win on Sunday, Jan. 25, and will not make it to the main draw. | Philippine News Agency File Photo

The 25-year-old Japanese sent the Filipino teen packing in just a little over one hour.

“I was nervous, but I am also happy to make it to the main draw of the Philippine Women’s Open in my first WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) tournament,” said Hosogi, who has won seven ITF (International Tennis Federation) singles titles.

Aludo, also an ITF junior doubles titlist, used a variety of shots but was simply no match for the Japanese athlete.

“I changed my game, but it did not work. But I learned a lot from her. Next time, I need to be more focused on my game and not be intimidated,” said Aludo, 17. She debuted at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games in December with a team bronze medal.

Also moving to the main draw were Japan’s Miho Kuramochi, Slovakia’s ViktoriaMorvayova, and Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech.

Kuramochi routed American Mia Horvit 6-2, 6-1. Morvayova downed Argentinian Nicole Fossa Huergo 7-5, 6-3; and Plipuech defeated Japanese Rina Saigo, 6-2, 6-3. (PNA/With PSC Media)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP