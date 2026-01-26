Unregistered health products: DOH, FDA flags risks of buying them

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As more unregistered and counterfeit health products circulate in the market, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public against buying or consuming unregulated items.

The warning covered medicines, supplements, cosmetics, and medical devices, which authorities said may pose serious health risks when sold or used without proper regulation.

Under Republic Act No. 9711, all health products sold in the Philippines must be registered with the FDA to ensure they meet the required standards for safety, quality, and effectiveness.

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Lawyer Paolo Teston, FDA director general, said unregistered products did not undergo extensive screening by evaluators, increasing the risk of harm to consumers.

“Malaki ang risk na magkakaroon ng adverse reaction sa produkto,” Teston said during a DOH-led radio program on Saturday, January 24.

(There is a big risk that you will experience adverse reactions to the product.)

These risks include stomachaches, diarrhea, vomiting, skin irritation, and bleeding in severe cases, according to Dr. John Vincent Magalong of the DOH–Valenzuela Medical Center.

READ: FDA warns against counterfeit rabies vaccines

How to spot counterfeit products

Authorities said warning signs include unusually low prices, misspelled words on labels, and products sold through platforms not licensed by the FDA.

Poor quality is another indicator of counterfeit products, such as tablets that easily crumble.

Consumers must also check if the packaging is written in foreign languages. Under Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, health product labels must be written in English or Filipino if manufactured or sold in the country.

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How to stay safe

Magalong advised consumers to consult a doctor before using health products and to purchase only from licensed drugstores and authorized retail outlets.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa reminded consumers that herbal products are not automatically safe, noting that some may contain active ingredients that can interact with maintenance medicines.

The public was also urged to check public advisories on unregulated products and verifying them through the FDA’s online portal (https://verification.fda.gov.ph/Home.php), as the agency continues to monitor physical and online markets.

READ: Belcris Foods issues public warning against counterfeit products

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