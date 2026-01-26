Illegal firearms workshop dismantled in Danao City, 2 nabbed

The Sidlak Danao Park. | Danao City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police dismantled an alleged illegal firearms manufacturing operation in Danao City, Cebu and arrested two suspects during an operation on Saturday, January 25.

Operatives of the Danao City Police Station conducted an operation in Purok San Isidro, Sitio Colo, Barangay Cabumayan, where they caught two men who were allegedly engaged in the illegal manufacture of firearms.

Caught in plain view

The suspects, aged 69 and 31, are both residents of the area and were reportedly jobless at the time of their arrest.

READ: Danao City transforms ex-gunsmiths into forest rangers

Authorities said the two were apprehended in plain view inside an open hut being used as a makeshift gun workshop.

Police said firearms, ammunition, and gun-making equipment were in the hut when officers entered the area, prompting their immediate arrest.

Confiscated items included a .357 caliber revolver, a receiver for a .45 caliber pistol, magazines, live ammunition of various calibers, empty shell casings, and firearm patterns.

Authorities also seized several tools and machinery believed to be used in manufacturing firearms, including a lathe machine, electric grinder, bench vises, steel files, hacksaws, and other metalworking equipment.

Suspects detained

As of Monday, January 26, the arrested suspects and all recovered items remain in the custody of the Danao City Police Station for documentation and case build-up, with charges for the violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act expected to be filed in court.

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of loose firearms in the province.

“This successful arrest reflects our firm resolve to dismantle illegal firearms manufacturing activities. Preventing the spread of loose firearms is essential to maintaining peace and protecting our communities,” Mangelen said.

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