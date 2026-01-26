ASEAN tourism chiefs meet in Cebu to align policies, boost growth

Tourism officials from ASEAN member states gather for the 63rd ASEAN National Tourism Organization (NTO) Meeting on Monday, January 26, as part of ASEAN Philippines 2026. The meeting is chaired by Department of Tourism Undersecretary Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso, with senior tourism officials from the 11 ASEAN member countries in attendance. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Decisions made by ASEAN tourism leaders this week will directly shape visitor experience, destination competitiveness, business resilience, and community livelihoods across Southeast Asia, Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso said.

She opened the 63rd ASEAN National Tourism Organization (NTO) Meeting in Cebu City on Monday.

High-level coordination

The undersecretary, who chaired the meeting, stated that high-level coordination among ASEAN member states would be critical to ensuring tourism would remain a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth, rather than just a measure of arrival numbers.

“What we decide and coordinate in meetings like this translates into the visitor journey, the competitiveness of our destinations, the resilience of our enterprises, and the livelihoods of our communities,” Buensuceso said in her opening remarks.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

ASEAN Philippines 2026

The meeting, held as part of ASEAN Philippines 2026, brings together senior tourism officials from all 11 ASEAN member countries, including newly admitted Timor-Leste, which formally joins the bloc this year.

Buensuceso said the gathering came at a “meaningful turning point” for regional tourism, as ASEAN had worked to balance growth with sustainability, digital transformation, and community-centered development.

She called on member states to pursue outcomes that would be “concrete and forward-looking,” particularly those that would promote sustainability without constraining growth, accelerate digital innovation while safeguarding trust and safety, and ensure tourism benefits would be felt at the community level.

READ: Garin: Asean energy initiatives must deliver real benefits on the ground

Historically significant

Cebu’s selection as host city, Buensuceso noted, was historically significant. In 1990, Cebu hosted the signing of a ministerial understanding on ASEAN tourism cooperation, an early declaration that Southeast Asia could advance as a collaborative region rather than as competing destinations.

“Cebu holds a special place in ASEAN’s tourism history,” she said. She described the city as a “symbol of both shared heritage and continued regional cooperation.”

READ: Asean energy leaders endorse 7 programs to boost reg’l energy security

Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member state

She also welcomed Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member state, saying its inclusion strengthens the bloc’s foundation of trust, friendship, and shared commitment to progress.

“The future of tourism in our region will not be shaped by any one country alone,” Buensuceso said.

She also emphasized the need for aligned strategies, standards, and innovations among member states.

Buensuceso further cited the symbolism of the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 chairship logo, which featured the balangay, an ancient Filipino seafaring vessel, as a representation of the collective journey, interconnection, and shared purpose among ASEAN nations.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

Transform vision into practice

As heads of national tourism organizations, she said, officials would be in a “critical position to transform vision into practice,” with policy decisions directly influencing enterprises, workers, and would host communities across the region.

The 63rd NTO Meeting is one of several high-level ASEAN tourism engagements hosted by the Philippines this year, with Cebu positioned as a key venue for regional dialogue and cooperation.

ASEAN is composed of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.

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