‘Animal protection a global concern,’ QC court asserts in case ruling

The Quezon City court probed the tragic death of a puppy after a security officer tossed the animal from a footbridge near a mall.

MANILA, Philippines — A court in Quezon City asserted that animal protection is not a mere local concern but a global mandate in its ruling that convicted a security guard for throwing a puppy off a footbridge.

The court stated that “the UN Convention on Animal Health and Protection (UNCAHP) recognizes the fact that animal protection is a global concern.”

It requires global action, the court added, as there are various instances when animals are subjected to harsh treatment, abusive physical harm, and cruel punishment.”

The ruling, which reflects international standards for animal protection, serves as a stern warning against the “unfathomable” mistreatment of living creatures.

The court found mall guard Jojo Malicdem guilty of violating Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, for throwing Browny, a puppy, off a footbridge, causing its death.

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Malicdem denied throwing the puppy. He claimed that during the confrontation, he was shocked when one of the children brought the animal near his face. He said he felt something sharp touch his hand and sideswiped the child’s hand, causing her to drop the puppy from the footbridge.

However, the court said the testimony of the two children about the confrontation with Malicdem was “straightforward, categorical, and spontaneous.”

“Such must be accorded great weight as they reflect sincerity and naturalness, given that they are minor children,” the court said.

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It also noted that a corroborating witness who was at the security office said Malicdem admitted in Filipino, “I snapped and ended up throwing the puppy.”

“Such a reason and act are unacceptable for throwing Browny off the bridge,” the court said.

The court also emphasized that, regardless of the circumstances, Browny was an animal, a living creature, that must be treated with care and respect and protection.

It said the two-month-old puppy “did not deserve such inhumane treatment by a human being. After all, for centuries, dogs have been considered man’s best friend due to their deep bonds, loyalty, friendship, and companionship with humans.” /mcm

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