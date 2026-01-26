Sunken RoRo boat off Basilan ‘not overloaded’; 223 rescued, says PCG

A screengrab from the Facebook Live of Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman at the Isabela City, Basilan port shows rescued individuals from the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 boat, which sank off Basilan on Monday, January 26, 2026, being attended by medical teams from the various agencies.

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 RoRo boat was within allowed capacity when it departed the Port of Zamboanga City on Sunday evening, said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

According to the PCG, the RoRo boat had a maximum capacity of 352 passengers. It was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members when it sank about 2.75 nautical miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan.

READ: 8 dead as RoRo vessel bound for Jolo sinks off Basilan

The local government of Basilan reported that, based on PCG records, 223 survivors were initially brought to Isabela City.

Of these, 23 survivors were rushed to the Basilan Medical Center for necessary medical attention. At least eight people reportedly died.

The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 left Zamboanga City port at around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 25 before the incident./coa

READ: China Coast Guard rescues 17 Pinoy crew members of cargo vessel

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