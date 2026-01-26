Donation of excess food to food banks to be required if House passes bill

FOOD ITEMS. Food items at a supermarket in Bacolod City in this file photo. Abra Rep. JB Bernos and Solid North Party-list Rep. Ching Bernos on Monday pushed for the immediate passage of a bill requiring food manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and culinary schools to donate excess food to accredited food banks. (PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Abra Rep. JB Bernos and Solid North Party-list Rep. Ching Bernos on Monday pushed for the immediate passage of a bill that seeks to reduce food wastage in the country through the donation and recycling of excess edible food.

House Bill No. 6525, or the Food Surplus Reduction bill, seeks to establish a nationwide framework to reduce food wastage by requiring food manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and culinary schools to segregate edible surplus and donate it to accredited food banks.

READ: DSWD to distribute food in program against hunger until Jan. 31

Sanitary inspectors of local government units would inspect these donations before they are distributed by food banks in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local governments.

In pushing for HB 6525, Bernos underscored the need for urgent action, noting that 28.8 million Filipinos experience moderate to severe food insecurity, even as the country wastes approximately 930,000 tons of food yearly.

“Our fellow Filipinos should not go hungry especially amid tons and tons of food that goes to waste. We must donate excess food to the poor,” he said in a news release.

READ: ‘Walang Gutom Program’ launches in Cebu City to fight hunger

The proposed measure also mandates local government units (LGUs) to recycle inedible food waste and partner with waste management and recycling enterprises to convert waste into fertilizer or compost, livestock feed, or as biofuel source.

“The recycling provision would help LGUs in their efforts to not only reduce landfill waste but also to provide our farmers and even home gardeners with free fertilizers,” Rep. Ching Bernos said.

She said even people in the community would be included in efforts to reduce food wastage through education, waste segregation.

READ: Radishes: The quiet healer

The proposal also creates a Self-Sufficiency Program, which would provide beneficiaries with skills training in managing food banks and livelihood programs to empower them and avoid their dependence on food donations.

Establishments that donate food would also be exempt from liability once their donation has been certified and received by accredited food banks. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP