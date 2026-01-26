Archival: Inayawan site a transfer station, not a reopened landfill

The 15.4-hectare Inayawan landfill, which was ordered to fully close in 2018, is in dire need of a closure plan to determine how the area can be best utilized in the future. The Cebu City government is contracting the services of a private corporation, Full Advantage Phils International Inc., to draw up a rehabilitation program. | CDN FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival clarified on Monday that the closed Inayawan landfill will not reopen as a permanent site, but will serve only as a temporary transfer station while the city explores alternatives following the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide.

In a press conference on January 26, Archival said citizens should understand that the city is not reopening the landfill per se, but simply seeking a stopgap facility to consolidate garbage before hauling it to final disposal sites outside Cebu City.

“This is not reopening the landfill,” Archival said. “This is a transfer station.”

READ: Inayawan landfill permanently closed

He said that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has offered support in securing temporary solutions.

“We are not in a position to say, ‘Ayaw buhata.’ We are asking for help,” he added.

Archival appealed for public understanding, pointing out that he has been Cebu City’s mayor for only 200 days.

“For the last 20 years, the landfill issues happened. This is not the time to blame each other, but to help each other,” he said.

READ: Archival banks on Aloguinsan landfill after Minglanilla, Talisay refusals

Inayawan landfill history

The 15.4-hectare Inayawan landfill has been closed since 2016 following a Writ of Kalikasan issued by the Court of Appeals and later affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2018 to protect public health and the environment.

The site was originally closed in January 2015 after reaching full capacity and was briefly reopened in 2016 before court intervention.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla previously said the department will petition the Supreme Court for temporary approval to use the Inayawan landfill strictly as a transfer facility. This stopgap allows waste to be consolidated before transport to other disposal sites.

Urgency after Binaliw landfill closure

The Binaliw landfill, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., was ordered closed after a January 8 landslide killed 36 workers and a volunteer rescuer. Cebu City currently hauls roughly 600 tons of garbage daily to a private landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, but this arrangement expires on February 11.

Attempts to find temporary disposal sites in neighboring municipalities failed, as Talisay City and Minglanilla rejected proposals to accept Cebu City’s waste, citing capacity, environmental, and public health concerns.

Archival said alternative sites, such as Aloguinsan, are possible but logistically difficult and costly, thus the need for a transfer station closer to the city.

“We need a place for a transfer station. Aloguinsan is too far, and hauling there will be expensive. We need options,” he said. “People cannot just say it’s a bad idea. Give us a better one.”

READ: JVA for Inayawan landfill, Pond A rehabilitation and development inked

Short-term measures

Archival said the city will begin shredding garbage to reduce volume and is coordinating with DENR to ensure proper supervision of trucks transporting waste.

He also acknowledged assistance from Bacolod, which sent three waste management machines to help Cebu City cope with the crisis.

“We cannot prosper if people keep blocking temporary solutions. We need to start doing things right and manage the waste,” he said.

The mayor stressed that nothing is final. He noted that any use of the Inayawan landfill will depend on court approval and DENR’s guidelines.

Continuing challenges

Cebu City’s waste crisis remains unresolved as officials scramble to secure temporary solutions while keeping sanitation standards during transit.

Archival warned that delays could worsen health risks and financial strain. The annual hauling costs to far-flung sites are projected to reach P500 million to P700 million.

Despite public criticism, the mayor emphasized cooperation and practical solutions:

“Putting the blame on me is fine, but give us options. This is not the time to argue.”

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

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