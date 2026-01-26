UC prevails over USPF in grueling Cesafi men’s volleyball championship showdown

UC Webmasters men’s volleyball players and coaching staff erupted in celebration. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters outlasted a relentless University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in a gripping five-set battle to capture the Cesafi Season 25 men’s volleyball championship on Sunday, January 25, at the USPF Lahug Campus Gymnasium.

The dramatic finale duplicated the earlier women’s championship, where the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors also needed five sets to fend off the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, that highlighted the day filled with grueling yet edge-of-your-seat marathon clashes.

During the match, UC of head coach John Abas seized early control, taking the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, and appeared poised for a straight-set finish. But with their backs against the wall, the Panthers rediscovered the form that allowed them to outclass the Webmasters in the elimination round earlier this month.

READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown

USPF erased an early deficit in the third set and steadily built a 12-7 cushion before closing it out, 25-21, to stay alive.

The Panthers carried that momentum into the fourth, dictating the pace from start to finish. UC struggled to find answers as attacks from Quiades Labos and Jose Illustrisimo were repeatedly turned away by a disciplined USPF defense, allowing the hosts to force a decider with a 25-20 win.

The fifth set turned into a nerve-wracking exchange. UC struck first with a 3-1 lead, but a strong service run and timely counterattacks from Christian Casas, Mark Canturias, and Spencer Carcuevas pushed USPF ahead, 10-7.

Moments later, the Panthers were on the verge of a stunning comeback, holding match point at 14-10.

UC, however, leaned on its championship pedigree. Christian Carampatana, Labos, and Illustrisimo sparked a furious rally, with the graduating Illustrisimo delivering back-to-back kills before a crucial block that tied the score at 14-all. What followed was a tense back-and-forth, marked by multiple match points and deadlocks that put everyone on the edge.

Locked at 20-all, the Webmasters finally broke through. Labos sealed the title with a delicate drop that grazed the hands of the USPF blockers and fell in, ending the match, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 22-20.

Emotions spilled over inside the packed USPF gym, as one side celebrated a hard-earned back-to-back championship while the other was left in tears after a valiant but heartbreaking loss in front of their home crowd.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP