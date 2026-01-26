Cebu City Charter Day bonus amount still under review – Archival

A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall | CDN Digital photo by Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said on Monday that the amount to be released as Charter Day bonus for city employees remains uncertain, as the administration aims to follow “the right way” in processing the funds.

In a press conference, Archival clarified that the city intends to grant bonuses. However, officials are still reviewing departmental budgets and available savings to determine the total amount that can be legally released.

“We are trying to find what is available. If we have [sufficient] savings, we will distribute accordingly,” Archival said.

“Each department has its own budget. We are still consolidating with the 27 department heads to see what can be given. There is no final amount yet, but certainly, employees will receive something.”

Cebu City scraps notarization for release of temporary permits

The city expects to have a clearer view on the Charter Day bonus by Monday after consultations and proper administrative processing, said Archival.

In 2025, Cebu City Hall employees were slated to receive a P15,000 Charter Day bonus. However, its release was delayed due to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ban on the disbursement of public funds during the election period.

Background of audit concerns

The city government faced scrutiny after state auditors suspended employee service incentives due to a lack of documentation. The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the release of P71.698 million in Charter Service Incentives to city officials and employees in 2023.

Under the administration of dismissed city mayor Michael Rama, employees received a P15,000 Charter Day bonus, granted based on performance in the individual performance commitment and review. The COA suspended the payment. In addition, the commission cited the city’s failure to submit reports outlining each recipient’s specific contributions.

The notice required the submission of justifications and supporting documents. Furthermore, it warned that failure to comply could result in a disallowance.

Archival emphasized that the administration is prioritizing legal compliance and proper documentation before finalizing the bonus.

“We want to do this the right way,” Archival said.

February 25, Cebu City Charter Day

February 24 marks the Cebu City Charter Day. The date commemorates the city’s establishment as a chartered city in 1937, under Commonwealth Act No. 58.

A special non-working holiday per Republic Act 7287, the Charter Day features wreath-laying ceremonies, masses, and cultural events. Government workers also receive a one-day service incentive bonus to honor the milestone.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

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