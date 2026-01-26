Cebu City senior citizens to receive cash aid on Feb. 13

Senior residents of Cebu City are set to receive their cash aid in February. | CDN File Photo by Junjie Mendoza

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City senior citizens will receive their next round of cash aid from the local government from February 13 to 15, 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival announced.

Archival shared that the payout will cover two months of the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program. It brings the total amount to ₱2,000.

“Ato ning himuon nga love offering sa atong mga senior citizens,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

(“This serves as a love offering to our senior citizens.”)

READ: Cebu City seniors to receive cash aid on Dec. 11

Beneficiaries are reminded to bring valid IDs and required documents to their assigned barangay or city distribution sites.

Seniors who cannot go in person, such as those who are bedridden, will receive the assistance through home delivery arranged by the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs.

READ: Over 7,000 waiting Cebu City seniors to finally get aid on Oct 25

Continued financial assistance for Cebu City seniors

The latest distribution occurred on December 11, 2025, which also covered two months of cash assistance.

Before this, more than 7,700 beneficiaries received their overdue aid on October 25, 2025, after nearly half a year of delay due to limited budget, processing delays, and previous irregularities.

Under City Ordinance No. 2453, all qualified senior citizens are entitled to ₱12,000 annually, previously distributed on a quarterly basis.

READ: Senior citizen from Tarlac wins ₱15.8 million SuperLotto Jackpot

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