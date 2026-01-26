CEC Dragons sweep Cesafi 12-U games, enter playoffs unbeaten

The CEC Dragons 12-under team | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons wrapped up the elimination round with a clean five-game sweep to clinch the top spot of the 12-Under division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 basketball tournament.

Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles join them, having locked up the other Top 2 spot as the tournament is heading into the playoffs.

READ: CEC Dragons eye fourth straight win in Cesafi 12-under basketball

Sharif Jhailil Samad led the way with 12 points as the Dragons rolled past the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 73-31.

Spotless

Kean Pascua and John Certifico added 10 points apiece in another dominant showing by CEC, which finished the eliminations with a spotless 5-0 record.

The Dragons dominated the Baby Warriors after racing to a lopsided 36-16 lead in halftime.

READ: USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

They went on to stretch that lead wider before heading into the final period with a 58-22 advantage and never looked back.

Gunning for grand slam

CEC is gunning for a historic grand slam title for being the first team that could reach this milestone in this younger division of Cesafi’s basketball tournament.

They have a twice-to-beat advantage against the fourth-ranked Baby Warriors in the Final Four on Sunday, February 1.

Meanwhile, LJ Carl Calooy delivered an all-around performance with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals as the Magis Eagles subdued the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 60-41, to secure the second seed with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Kirby Flinn Collado chipped in a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Matthew Glorin Delamide contributed 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals for SHS-AdC.

The Magis Eagles will also carry a twice-to-beat edge when they face the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats in the semifinals this weekend.

Meanwhile, CIT-U finished as the No. 3 seed with a 3-2 slate after overwhelming the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 83-36.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP