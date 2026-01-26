Cesafi 15-under returns to Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday 

One of CIT-U’s 15-under game in Cesafi. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-under basketball tournament will continue on Tuesday, January 27, as the hardcourt action returns to the Cebu Coliseum.

The tournament which was played in various venues – the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium and the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus Gymnasium – will finally return to its original venue, the iconic Cebu Coliseum which has been its home for its past two editions since its inception.

To start off Tuesday’s four-game schedule, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will square off with the last season’s runners-up, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons which has two wins and one defeat in their record at 4 p.m. The Magis Eagles have a 2-3 (win-loss) slate.

READ: Cesafi 25 15U basketball hoop wars go to UV Main Campus on Saturday

Meanwhile, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs will play against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers in the second game at 5 p.m.

Also diving into action is the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats who will face the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 6 p.m.

The Junior Wildcats are fresh from a 52-30 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs over the weekend at the UV Main Campus gymnasium.

CIT-U shares the top spot with the defending champions, the UV Baby Lancers both with an unbeaten 6-0 (win-loss) record and virtually secured their places in the Final Four.

Lastly, USJ-R will take on the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves in the final game at 7 p.m.

Cesafi games will be held at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday and Thursday, but will transfer back to the UV Main Campus gym this weekend.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP