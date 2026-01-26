Andales proposes ‘Anti-Epal’ ordinance to ban officials’ self-promotion

Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposed “Anti-Epal” ordinance seeks to prohibit public officials from placing their names, images, logos, or other personal identifiers on government-funded projects, facilities, vehicles, and public property in Cebu City.

The measure, filed by Councilor Sisinio Andales, aims to curb self-promotion, or “epal” practices, and that government programs and projects “should be credited to the institution and the public, not individual officials.”

“The practice of affixing names, images, logos, or slogans of public officials on government-funded projects fosters a culture of patronage and undermines the principle that public office is a public trust,” the proposed measure read.

In a regular session of the Cebu City Council scheduled for January 27, Andales will formally introduce the “Anti-Epal Ordinance of Cebu City.” The ordinance forms part of the city government’s effort to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

READ: Cebu City Council tackles proposal to rename CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr.

Provisions and prohibited acts under Anti-Epal Ordinance

Under the proposed anti-epal measure, public officials — elected or appointed, including barangay officials — would be barred from the following:

Printing, engraving, or displaying their names, images, logos, or slogans on government-funded projects, facilities, vehicles, equipment, or relief goods

Affixing tarpaulins, billboards, or signage bearing their name or likeness on public property funded by government resources

Using government communication materials, including press releases, official advertisements, social media posts, infographics, videos, and public announcements, to highlight or promote their personal image instead of conveying information strictly related to government programs, services, or policies

READ: Public urged to name, shame ‘epal’ politicians online

Exceptions

The anti-epal ordinance exempts the following:

Designated offices of elected or appointed officials

Official seals of the Republic of the Philippines, Cebu City Government, or barangay governments

Institutional logos or program identifiers approved by the Cebu City Council

Mandatory information required by law

Penalties

Violations of the ordinance would carry escalating sanctions:

First offense: Written reprimand and removal of unauthorized materials at the responsible official’s expense

Second offense: Fine of P3,000 and removal of materials at the official’s expense

Third offense: Fine of P5,000 and recommendation for administrative sanctions under the Civil Service Commission or the Ombudsman

The ordinance designates the City Mayor’s Office, through the City Legal Office and City Public Information Office, as primary enforcers. In addition, barangay officials are tasked with ensuring compliance within their jurisdictions.

Anti-Epal ordinance rationale

According to Andales’ proposal, taxpayers fund these public projects. Therefore, these projects should not serve as platforms for personal promotion or political gain.

The council acknowledges that epal practices erode the public’s trust in government institutions. Due to public frustration over these repeated epal practices, this anti-epal measure is proposed.

The ordinance aligns Cebu City with other local governments that have enacted similar anti–self-promotion measures, widely praised for strengthening accountability and transparency in public service.

READ: Remulla: ‘Epal’ politicians face suspension, administrative cases

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