Baricuatro elected Visayas chair of regional development body

Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro is set to head the Visayas area section of the Regional Development Committee. | Photo courtesy of Capitol Public Information Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has been chosen as the chairperson of the Regional Development Committee – Visayas Area Committee of the Economy and Development Council.

The committee’s reorganizational meeting on Monday, January 26 resulted in Baricuatro’s election with three other governors. The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development led the meeting.

Governor Baricuatro succeeded former Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Benitez and will serve as the committee head from 2026 to 2028.

READ: Pam Baricuatro is governor-elect of Cebu

Three co-chairs

Serving as co-chairpersons are Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores, chair of the Regional Development Council (RDC) Western Visayas; Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria, chair of RDC Negros Island Region; and Leyte Gov. Carlos Jericho Petilla, chair of RDC Eastern Visayas.

The RD Com-VAC brings together the Visayas regions and the national government. The association ensures that provinces align and endorse for national support and funding shared economic and development priorities.

READ: Central Visayas remains fastest-growing regional economy

Coordinating development plans

As chair, Baricuatro will oversee the coordination of development plans across the Visayas. At the same time, she will represent the region in meetings with the Economic and Development Council and other concerned agencies.

The Cebu Governor had assumed leadership of the RDC in Central Visayas on December 4, 2025. She then laid bare her plans to promote infrastructure, economic growth, and improved health systems in the region.

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