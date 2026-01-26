Dumanjug students on motorbike hit by SUV en route to school

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle carrying two female students was rear-ended by a car on the national highway in Barangay Liong, Dumanjug, Cebu, on Monday morning, January 26.

The collision happened around 7:55 a.m. while a father of one student drove the motorcycle toward Dumanjug National High School.

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The two passengers, aged 14 and 15, were aboard the motorcycle and were reportedly relatives.

Rear-end collision caught on CCTV

According to Police Master Sgt. Silvestre Zulueta Jr. of Dumanjug Municipal Police Station, the motorcycle and the white service utility vehicle (SUV) were traveling in the same direction when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed the white SUV striking the rear portion of the motorcycle. This caused the vehicle and its three passengers to be thrown about five meters from the point of impact.

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Police said the motorcycle driver later noted that the impact was not severe based on the injuries sustained. However, the collision was strong enough to throw the motorcycle and its passengers onto the road.

“Base sa amoang pag-imbestigar, ang istorya sa driver, dili siya ingon hinay, dili pud siya ingon kusog,” Zulueta said.

(Based on our investigation and the word of the driver, the impact was neither strong nor weak.)

He added that the SUV was traveling from Talisay City toward Moalboal and was carrying three people, including the driver, at the time of the crash.

SUV driver cites momentary lapse

Based on the initial investigation, the SUV driver told police that he momentarily slept, before hitting the motorcycle.

“Pag-abot diri sa area of accident, sa Barangay Liong, base sa amoang pag imbestigar, kining driver, nakatagpilaw. Ingon siya nga nakatagpilaw siya,” Zulueta said.

(On arrival at the site of the accident in barangay Liong, according to our investigation, the driver briefly dozed off.)

Injuries assessed

Authorities brought all three passengers on the motorcycle to Barili District Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the two students sustained minor injuries and abrasions. But doctors advised them to undergo further medical evaluation, including CT scans, as precaution.

The motorcycle driver was also reported to have complained of shoulder pain. He is expected to be referred to a private hospital in Cebu City.

As of this writing, police said they are still awaiting medical certificates to determine the extent of his injuries.

Possible settlement

Zulueta said the motorcycle driver initially expressed intent to file a case against the SUV driver but later opted to settle the matter amicably.

Police said both parties agreed to help each other. The SUV driver promised to assist with needed expenses.

Authorities are now awaiting the formal compromise agreement to determine the specific terms of the settlement.

As of Monday, the SUV driver remains under the custody of the Dumanjug Municipal Police Station pending the submission of the agreement and further proceedings.

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