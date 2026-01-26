CIT-U cruises to 2-0 in PBYC hoop wars

The CIT-U Junior Wildcats | PBYC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats continued their strong start in the Philippine Basketball Youth Center (PBYC) tournament after dismantling San Roque de Cebu (SRDC) College, 94-53, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Junior Wildcats, who finished third in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 high school basketball tournament, notched their second straight victory to remain unbeaten at 2-0.

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Shared top spot

They now share the top spot with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who also hold a 2-0 win-loss record.

Cyrus Joeff Abadies flirted with a double-double, tallying 11 points, nine assists, four steals, and three rebounds to pace CIT-U.

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Ryko John Batuigas and Francis Kyle Gigantina chipped in 13 points apiece, while Jero Daniel Rosellosa added 11 markers in the runaway win.

Early control

CIT-U asserted control early and never looked back, dominating the paint with a 52-22 edge and capitalizing on SRDC’s miscues with a lopsided 44-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Junior Wildcats also showcased their depth, drawing 61 points from the bench compared to just 16 from SRDC.

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Kholee Brye Jumao-as led all scorers with 19 points for SRDC, while Gian Clark Munez contributed 10, as the team slipped to 0-2.

Bogo’s Hoops Kings also win

In the other game, Bogo City Hoop Kings pulled off a 61-55 win over Dynamic Power to improve to 2-1.

Revo Lao anchored Bogo City with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with four assists.

Wade Adam Luche provided all-around support with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and an assist.

Riche Sarmiento finished with 16 points for Dynamic Power, which remained winless after three outings.

The eventual champion of the tournament will earn the right to represent Cebu in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) regional finals in Dumaguete City later this year.

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