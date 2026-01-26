Media personality in viral hit-and-run vid faces serious driving charges

Screengrabbed from the viral hit-and-run video

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has issued a show cause order against the driver, who is a media personality in Cebu, and the registered owner of the vehicle involved in a viral social media video depicting a hit-and-run incident.

According to the official order signed by Atty. Vincent Francis Bien Santiago, Acting Chief of Operations Division and Regional Legal Officer of LTO 7, the video shows the driver allegedly involved in a viral hit-and-run incident while violating multiple traffic laws and regulations.

Multiple charges vs viral driver

The driver faces the following charges:

Section 48 (reckless driving) under Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code)

Section 27 (improper person to operate a motor vehicle) under RA 4136

Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs and similar substances under RA 10586 (Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013)

Disregarding traffic signs under Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01

READ: Driver in viral ‘foot out window’ video faces license revocation

According to LTO records, the driver was found to have no valid driver’s license. Consequently, he is now facing serious violations under RA 4136 and RA 10930 with corresponding penalties.

Due to the severity of the alleged violations, the media personality may face disqualification from obtaining a license.

READ: LTO summons vlogger over road rage, reckless driving

LTO summons

The viral driver and the registered owner of the vehicle are ordered to appear personally before the LTO 7 Operations Division at N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

They must submit a written explanation regarding the incident and show cause based on the alleged violations.

Failure to appear and file the required explanation at the specified date and time will be construed as a waiver of their right to be heard. The office will proceed to resolve the case based on available records, which may result in formal charges being filed./// with PR

READ: Viral child-driving video: License of driver suspended by DOTr

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP