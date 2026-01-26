Tipsy B’s clinch SUGBU Team Challenge bowling title

Tipsy B’s bowlers (L–R): Aui Padawan, John Gervic Gasataya, and GJ Buyco | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tipsy B’s emerged victorious in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Team Challenge at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

The team is composed of John Gervic Gasataya, Aui Padawan, and GJ Buyco. They finished the four-game tournament with a total pinfalls of 2,429 to secure the SUGBU Team bowling championship.

Buyco led Tipsy B’s with 890 pins, followed by Gasataya’s 836 and Padawan’s 703. The team combined for a performance that edged out the competition.

Meanwhile, finishing just one pin behind were Los Companeros, featuring veteran bowlers and SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, along with Luther and Arthur Tapaya. Alqueza posted 879 pins, Arthur Tapaya 797, and Luther Tapaya 752, narrowly missing out on the title with a total of 2,428 pins.

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Rounding out the top three was Three Strikers with 2,333 pins. Robert Sarvida topped his team with 866 pins, followed by John Zamora with 760 and Flor Hodgkinson with 707.

The fourth and fifth spots went to Pin Rollers (2,319) and The Gremlins (2,316).

Other participating teams included X-Men (2,210), El Guapos Daw (2,203), Hi Scorers (2,193), Team SMB (2,192), New Generation X (2,130), Pocket Pounders (2,129), Gutter Hustler (2,087), and Team Express Digital Software (2,049).

The bowling tournament also served as a lead-up to the 3rd SUGBU Cup Sinulog Open. It kicks off this Wednesday, January 28, at the same venue, welcoming bowlers from across the country.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH captures men’s bowling team-of-four gold

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